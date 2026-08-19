Extend ‘motherly hand’ to minor rape victims, says Madras HC to judicial officers

CHENNAI: Stating that judicial officers shall extend a “motherly hand” to children subjected to sexual assault while dealing with such cases, the Madras High Court has emphasised the need for imparting training to the officers presiding over special courts for Pocso cases.

Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy, while disposing of a petition filed by an accused in a Pocso case challenging the trial court’s permission for recalling the child for recording evidence, said children cannot be made to relive the trauma suffered already.

He said, sadly, the relevant aspects are not even argued or discussed in the application of the prosecution for recalling the 10-year-old survivor or in the order allowing it. “Thus, it can be seen that we have a long way to go in understanding these children, their inner voice and the art of empathising with them,” he said in a recent order.

The judge added, “Our job is akin to that of a mother who feeds the infant by making it focus on the moon. Like the gentle hand that makes the baby ultimately see the moon without feeling any pressure or pain, the entire exercise has to be carried on with a great deal of empathy and care.”

The judge asked the Tamil Nadu Judicial Academy to supply copies of the manual prepared by the Karnataka Judicial Academy on handling child witnesses to judicial officers in the state and prepare a Tamil version.