Minister Aadhav Arjuna promises white paper soon on PWD & highway projects

CHENNAI: The State Highways and Public Works Minister Aadhav Arjuna informed the Assembly on Tuesday that the government would soon release white papers detailing the current status of projects and explaining how tenders issued during the previous regime led to escalation in project costs in the two departments.

He said in the last 60 days, the state government has reduced the estimated project value by 20%-36% in all tenders floated by the DMK government, resulting in savings for the state exchequer.

Speaking during the demands for grants for the highways department, he also said efforts would be intensified to reduce road accidents in the state. Currently, around 18,000 people die in road accidents across Tamil Nadu every year.

“Strict enforcement of road safety norms through CCTV surveillance will be taken up across the state over the next six months. Stringent action will be taken against all violations related to road safety,” he said.

Aadhav further said the CM’s safe road movement scheme would be implemented at a cost of `500 crore. The scheme would include AI-enabled camera surveillance, road safety works, emergency care facilities and monitoring committees.

The minister also said a road damage repair scheme would be implemented at a cost of `250 crore with the support of the Namma Salai app.