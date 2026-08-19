Minister Aadhav Arjuna promises white paper soon on PWD & highway projects

CHENNAI: The State Highways and Public Works Minister Aadhav Arjuna informed the Assembly on Tuesday that the government would soon release white papers detailing the current status of projects and explaining how tenders issued during the previous regime led to escalation in project costs in the two departments.
He said in the last 60 days, the state government has reduced the estimated project value by 20%-36% in all tenders floated by the DMK government, resulting in savings for the state exchequer.
Speaking during the demands for grants for the highways department, he also said efforts would be intensified to reduce road accidents in the state. Currently, around 18,000 people die in road accidents across Tamil Nadu every year.
“Strict enforcement of road safety norms through CCTV surveillance will be taken up across the state over the next six months. Stringent action will be taken against all violations related to road safety,” he said.
Aadhav further said the CM’s safe road movement scheme would be implemented at a cost of `500 crore. The scheme would include AI-enabled camera surveillance, road safety works, emergency care facilities and monitoring committees.
The minister also said a road damage repair scheme would be implemented at a cost of `250 crore with the support of the Namma Salai app.
He further said efforts would be made in coordination with NHAI to widen the Chennai-Kanniyakumari National Highway into an eight-lane road. “We will also form a coordination committee to expedite the construction of the Kilambakkam-Chengalpattu elevated corridor and improve the entry points to Chennai at Madhavaram, Perungalathur and Poonamallee,” he added.
Arjuna said the state government would establish the Tamil Nadu Infrastructure and Construction Company to undertake government building projects costing more than `200 crore. The company would also develop buildings on unused government land, which could subsequently be utilised by corporate companies, he added.
Announcements
Passenger boat and ferry services between Chennai and Puducherry via Mahabalipuram will be introduced to promote coastal tourism along the ECR
A new Chennai-Coimbatore-Thoothukudi industrial corridor will be developed
Passenger boat services will be launched from Agni Theertham in Rameswaram to Mandapam via the Pamban bridge
The road overbridge at Vyasarpadi will be extended towards Madhavaram, and a detailed project report (DPR) will be prepared to ease traffic congestion in North Chennai
An elevated corridor from Padi Flyover to Thiruninravur has been proposed, and a DPR will be prepared at a cost of `80 lakh