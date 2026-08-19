No compromise on livelihood of fisherfolk: Minister tells TN Assembly

CHENNAI: Minister for Environment and Climate Change V K Rajeev told Assembly that the state Government will ensure there is “no compromise” on the livelihoods of fisherfolk as it examines a proposal by Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Limited (HOECL) to drill four additional development wells off the Cuddalore coast.

The minister’s response came during the Calling Attention Motion moved by DMK MLA M Thamimun Ansari, CPI MLA T Ramachandran and CPM MLA K. Mariamuthu, who flagged environmental concerns over HOECL and hydrocarbon operations in sea off the coast of Parangipettai, Cuddalore district.

In his response, minister Rajeev said that the HOECL had drilled four development wells and one exploratory well at the field between 2007 and 2011 with union government clearance.

“The company has now applied to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to sink four more development wells in the same area,” the minister said. The minister said that the application is currently in the Cuddalore District Coastal Zone Management Authority (DCZMA) as on June 9, 2026, and remains under its review.

“This government will take firm steps to thoroughly investigate all possible impacts on the environment, marine life and fishery resources from this project, and to protect the livelihood of fisherfolk without any compromise,” he added.