No hostel, college students near Lalgudi in TN forced to rethink studies

TIRUCHY: The Government Arts and Science College at Kumulur near Lalgudi attracts a large number of students outside the district, but the institution lacks a dedicated hostel. Consequently, students are accommodated in hostels of government schools.

The college has a strength of 750 students, and 276 students have so far been admitted through counselling. Of this, 100 students are from outside Tiruchy district. Last year, the college had around 70 outstation students. In the absence of a dedicated hostel on campus, students are accommodated in nearby community hostels attached to government schools, while some have been forced to stay in private hostels.

A senior professor said the college had been demanding a hostel for the past five years. Male students were earlier accommodated in community hostels at Peruvallanallur, Kanakiliyanallur and Oothathur. However, the hostels at Peruvallanallur and Kanakiliyanallur have since been closed, while students have complained about the poor maintenance of the hostel at Oothathur.

For women students, a government hostel is available at Therku Mahilampadi near Purathakudi village. Others are staying in private hostels in Tiruchy, while a few have found accommodation at Paramasivapuram near Lalgudi.

“The situation has become increasingly difficult with increasing number of students from other districts. We have been requesting a dedicated hostel for the college for the past five years,” the professor said.