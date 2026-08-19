No hostel, college students near Lalgudi in TN forced to rethink studies

TIRUCHY: The Government Arts and Science College at Kumulur near Lalgudi attracts a large number of students outside the district, but the institution lacks a dedicated hostel. Consequently, students are accommodated in hostels of government schools.
The college has a strength of 750 students, and 276 students have so far been admitted through counselling. Of this, 100 students are from outside Tiruchy district. Last year, the college had around 70 outstation students. In the absence of a dedicated hostel on campus, students are accommodated in nearby community hostels attached to government schools, while some have been forced to stay in private hostels.
A senior professor said the college had been demanding a hostel for the past five years. Male students were earlier accommodated in community hostels at Peruvallanallur, Kanakiliyanallur and Oothathur. However, the hostels at Peruvallanallur and Kanakiliyanallur have since been closed, while students have complained about the poor maintenance of the hostel at Oothathur.
For women students, a government hostel is available at Therku Mahilampadi near Purathakudi village. Others are staying in private hostels in Tiruchy, while a few have found accommodation at Paramasivapuram near Lalgudi.
“The situation has become increasingly difficult with increasing number of students from other districts. We have been requesting a dedicated hostel for the college for the past five years,” the professor said.
Students said the lack of proper accommodation was affecting their decision to continue their studies at the college. K Ashwanth, a first-year Biotechnology student from Kallakurichi, said, “It is tough without a proper accommodation. I stayed at the Oothathur hostel for a week, but the facilities are bad. I am now considering shifting to another college.”
Another senior professor said most of the outstation students had opted for Biotechnology and over 10 students had already sought transfer due to this. “We have sent a letter to Tiruchy Collector Pratik Tayal seeking intervention and requesting a dedicated hostel facility,” the professor said.
A senior official from the district Social Justice department said, “We are planning to reopen the Peruvallanallur hostel. The Oothathur hostel, which is currently attached to a school, is also proposed to be upgraded. The collector has directed us to take steps in this regard.”