No staff to provide prosthetics, patients at CMCH’s dental centre left ‘toothless’

COIMBATORE: Patients visiting the newly opened multi-speciality dental centre at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for tooth restoration are being turned away as the facility does not have a dental mechanic to fabricate artificial teeth, hospital sources said.

The metal-ceramic unit at the centre, though equipped with furnaces, casting machines and scanners, remains unused due to the absence of a technician. Staff at the centre confirmed the issue when TNIE visited the facility on Tuesday.

The health department had set up multi-speciality dental centres at four government medical college hospitals, including CMCH, to provide specialised dental care on a par with private facilities. The Coimbatore centre was inaugurated by former health minister Ma Subramanian in February 2026.

However, the metal-ceramic unit is unable to offer tooth restoration services as there is no staff to fabricate customised porcelain and ceramic prosthetics, sources said.

Mani, a resident of Raja Street in Coimbatore, said two of his front teeth had been replaced with prosthetics six months ago, but one recently broke.

“I visited the centre twice last week to get it replaced. I was told to either approach a private clinic or wait until a technician is appointed,” he said.