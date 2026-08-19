‘Poor enforcement behind quarry violations in southern Tamil Nadu’

TIRUNELVELI: A five-member panel formed by the Arappor Iyakkam last year to study the social, environmental and livelihood impacts of stone-quarrying in Tirunelveli and surrounding districts put the blame for illegal mining and environmental degradation on mining, revenue and pollution control authorities.

Illegal mining continued due to the failure of these authorities to discharge their statutory duties, the panel stated.

Chairperson of the committee V Suresh submitted a 156-page report to Arappor Iyakkam convenor Jayaram Venkatesan at a press conference here on Tuesday.

Addressing the media, Suresh, who is also the national general secretary of the People’s Union for Civil Liberties, said the report was the outcome of the panel’s months-long work based on a public hearing held on November 2, 2025, 216 representations from the public, subsequent field visits and information collected through RTI applications on violations at 29 quarries in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari and Virudhunagar districts.

Among other violations, the panel highlighted uncontrolled blasting using high-power explosives, dust emissions and their impact on agriculture and public health, quarry encroachment into farmland, damage to public roads, accidents within quarry sites, poor benching, unsafe abandonment of quarry pits, groundwater depletion and excess extraction of minerals.

“The situation was documented approximately nine months after the public hearing. While systemic problems accumulated over several years cannot be rectified within a short period, several of the major concerns identified during the inquiry continue without significant visible improvement. The findings of this report should therefore be treated not merely as a record of past conditions, but as a baseline against which present conditions, corrective measures and future regulatory action can be assessed,” the panel said in its report.