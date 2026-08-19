Ryots oppose plan to shift vegetable market away from Coimbatore's Sanganoor

COIMBATORE: Farmers and tomato traders opposed the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation’s (CCMC) proposal to shift the tomato market from Sanganoor and merge it with the MGR wholesale vegetable market near Saibaba Colony.

The traders and farmers raised concerns over the lack of space and infrastructure at the MGR market, which they say is already struggling to handle the volume of business.

The Sanganoor tomato market handles around 100 tonnes of tomatoes every day, with nearly 10 mundies involved in the trade. Produce from the market is supplied not only to different parts of Coimbatore but also to neighbouring districts and Kerala.

Farmers fear that shifting the market to the MGR facility could create serious operational difficulties. The 3.5-acre MGR market already accommodates more than 100 traders dealing in various vegetables. More than 80 trucks enter and leave the market every day, making the premises a busy wholesale hub.

In a representation to CCMC Commissioner Katta Ravi Teja, farmers’ representative VS Kalisamy said that a sudden shift could affect farmers, traders and consumers, and disrupt the movement and distribution of essential vegetables.

The farmers and traders have sought a meeting with a the Coimbatore district Collector, involving officials from the corporation, Agriculture, Horticulture, Agricultural Marketing, Revenue and Police departments. They said such a consultation was necessary to understand the practical difficulties involved and arrive at a decision that would serve the interests of both producers and consumers.

Farmers also pointed out that any decision concerning wholesale vegetable markets should take into account the city’s growing population, increasing demand for essential commodities, farmers’ access to markets, transportation facilities and the needs of traders.

The stakeholders have urged the corporation to reconsider the relocation proposal and conduct a detailed consultation before proceeding with the plan.