Steep climb, deep gorge: Yelagiri residents seek straight road at Nekkilimedu

TIRUPATTUR: Last week, it took nearly half an hour for K Krishnan, a school bus driver in Yelagiri Hills, to pass the 2.8-km stretch in Nekkilimedu. The bus began rolling backwards due to the steep incline. With a bus full of students heading from Athanavur to Kottur, Krishnan kept shifting gears till the vehicle slowly ascended.

Having navigated the hills for over 30 years, such incidents are not new for Krishnan. A blind curve, steep gradient, and uneven road at Nekkilimedu make the stretch particularly difficult to get by, with a roughly 10-ft-deep gorge along one side. Krishnan carries around 60 students to and from school daily. “I was so worried for the kids inside. A slight deviation while reversing could take us all down a deep gorge on the side of the road,” he said.

Jayanthi Stephen, a teacher at a private school in Kottur, said the daily commute was frightening. “Every journey on this road feels like we are putting our lives at risk. I accompany a bus full of children. If something happens to them tomorrow, I will be answerable. What is the point of crying after something bad happens?” she asked.

The stretch becomes more difficult during rain, when the road turns slushy. “During heavy rain, children have to get down from buses and walk 1.5 km uphill to Kottur,” Jayanthi said.

Residents also pointed to frequent accidents by motorists who fall on the stretch due to poor visibility and steep gradient. “A few days back, a husband and wife travelling on a bike fell and fractured their hands,” Krishnan said.