Students hospitalised after drinking water at school in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: About 20 students from a government middle school in Unjavellampatti near Pollachi were admitted to the Coimbatore District Government Headquarters Hospital in Pollachi on Tuesday after complaining of throat irritation and stomach pain after consuming water from the school tank.

After having the mid-day meal, several students drank water from the drinking water tank on the school premises. Soon, they reported throat irritation and stomach pain to teachers. A few teachers who drank water from the same tank reported similar symptoms, officials said.

School staff immediately informed the parents and with the help of locals, the students were transported to the hospital. After first aid, 11 boys and nine girls were admitted to the paediatric ward and kept under observation.

Upon receiving information, parents rushed to the hospital and staged a protest, alleging that teachers were not monitoring students properly and that there was a shortage of teaching staff. They had a heated argument with police personnel at the hospital.

Officials said the school water tank had been cleaned with bleaching powder on Tuesday and the water supply was resumed immediately without flushing. “The concentration of bleaching powder in the water was high, which caused throat irritation and stomach pain among the students,” officials said. An inquiry is under way.

Meanwhile, doctors said there was no major health risk. “Basic treatment was given. As parents were anxious, the children were kept under observation in the paediatric ward. If required, treatment will continue for one more day,” hospital doctors said.

Officials from the health and education departments inspected the school and collected water samples for testing, said sources