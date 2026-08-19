Suspected custodial death: Police deny assault on man from Mel Anuppanadi in Madurai

MADURAI: Madurai city police refuted allegations of assault levelled by the wife of a 54-year-old man from Mel Anuppanadi who died of head injuries in a private hospital on August 16.

On Tuesday, police issued a press release stating that the deceased, Paramesivam of TNHB Colony, had a dispute with his neighbours, Malathi and her husband Balakrishnan, on July 17 over parking a vehicle.

Both sides sustained injuries and were admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital. Paramesivam, his wife Ayyammal, son, and the neighbours were arrested on July 23 and released on station bail.

Police said Paramesivam subsequently fell while in his house on July 24. After developing a headache and vomiting, he was admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital on August 5.

During a police inquiry in connection with a parking case, he allegedly gave a statement that he fell down on his own. A head constable recorded the statement in the station General Diary, police said.

Doctors advised immediate head surgery, but Paramesivam allegedly refused and left the hospital against medical advice on August 6. On August 11, he was admitted to a private hospital in a semi-conscious condition and underwent emergency surgery. On August 15, Ayyammal lodged a complaint alleging police assault. An inquiry was ordered under PSO 151. Following his death, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed a judicial magistrate to conduct an inquest and a panel of doctors to perform the postmortem.