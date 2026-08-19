Tamil Nadu announces ‘Play for All’ scheme to upgrade 500 playgrounds at Rs 50 crore

CHENNAI: In a bid to steer the youth away from the menace of drug abuse and promote sporting culture among all the sections of the public, the sports development department has announced “Play for All’ scheme to upgrade 500 playgrounds across the state.

While making the announcement in the Assembly on Tuesday, during the demand for grants session, minister Aadhav Arjuna said that the playgrounds will be upgraded at a cost of `50 crore by identifying and linking the grounds that are presently under rural panchayat unions and urban local bodies with the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT).

“The primary objective is to ensure that athletes and general public have immediate access to quality play spaces right in their neighbourhoods, effectively utilising sports as a tool to counter substance abuse among youth,” he said.

To bring structural transparency to sports governance, the state is also set to introduce the Tamil Nadu Sports Act. The legislation will mandate compulsory financial auditing for all state sports bodies and establishes a strictly merit-based, transparent mechanism for athlete selection.

Moreover, the Act will mandate setting up of Internal Complaints Committees (ICC) across all districts to look into grievances and prevent sexual harassment, ensuring a safe and secure sporting ecosystem for female athletes.

Apart from promoting the sports at a grassroots level, the department, with a vision of winning medals in Olympics 2036, will set up a dedicated division named the ‘SDAT Talent Research Wing’ (TRW) at a cost of `5 crore.

Operating in tandem with the school education department, the wing will scout talented boys and girls aged between eight and 18, putting them through rigorous training, the minister added.

“A new comprehensive policy will be framed to grant special casual leave and daily training permissions to sportspersons who secure government or public sector jobs under the state’s 3% sports quota,” the announcement said.