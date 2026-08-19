Tamil Nadu CM Vijay gives MLAs a major boost with new allowances, official vehicles

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday announced a major boost for MLAs, providing them with an official vehicle and a monthly allowance of Rs 75,000 towards driver, fuel and maintenance expenses, besides a Rs 25,000 grant to hire a secretary for constituency-related work.

Under the new measures, MLAs will receive an allowance of Rs 75,000 per month towards driver, fuel and vehicle maintenance expenses. They will also be provided a state grant of Rs 25,000 to hire a secretary to assist with official work.

In another major announcement, Vijay increased the annual coverage under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS) from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 25 lakh. He said medical care is a fundamental right and the government aimed to remove barriers to quality healthcare irrespective of income or location.

Vijay also announced an increase in Aavin’s milk procurement price from Rs 38 to Rs 41 per litre. He said the decision was taken despite the state’s financial constraints to ensure a fair and remunerative price for milk producers and support their livelihoods.

Boost for MLAs:

Rs 75,000 monthly allowance for driver, fuel and vehicle maintenance expenses.

State grant of Rs 25,000 per month to hire a secretary for official work.

Official vehicles to help MLAs travel across their constituencies.

Support for addressing public grievances more effectively.

Easier monitoring of government projects and development works in their constituencies.