Tamil Nadu: Rent cut, Rs 37 lakh facelift given but zero takers for Vellore corporation market

VELLORE: Despite a steep cut in rent -- and more recently undergoing a Rs 37.50-lakh facelift -- the municipal corporation’s market at Anna Salai in the city fails to attract fruit and vegetable vendors, with those few who occupied the facility with about 150 shops also abandoning them. The street vendors at Long Bazaar, for whom the facility was constructed about a decade ago, blame reduced visibility for avoiding trade in the market. They suggest that it be converted into a parking lot instead, considering the traffic congestion in the locality.

Traders say the erstwhile fish market opposite the Vellore Fort was converted into the current facility for use by fruit and vegetable sellers using Rs 82.90 lakh under the Smart Cities Mission in 2015-2016.

While the shops attracted vendors for about the first three months, they left afterwards citing lack of sales. The vendors complained that the enclosed space failed to attract customers. Following complaints over the shop rent – which then worked out to Rs 100 per day – it was subsequently reduced to Rs 40.

In 2024-2025, the corporation also undertook renovation of the market by replacing damaged roof sheets and refurbishing the shops at a cost of Rs 37.50 lakh. Trade activity picked up at the market after this, only to slump again in a month’s time over poor sales, vendors said.