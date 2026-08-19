Tamil Nadu: Vedaranyam salt producers on track to meet 2026 target of 1.75L tonnes

NAGAPATTINAM: Salt producers in Vedaranyam say they are on course to meet this year’s target of 1.75 lakh tonnes, as 85% of the target has already been achieved. Producers attribute the strong output to the intense summer heat.

Agasthiyampalli, Kodiyakkadu and Kadinalvayal are the major areas where salt is produced across nearly 3,000 acres by around 800 small-scale producers. Producers said that with north east monsoon expected only around October, they are hopeful of meeting the target. Last year, only around 40% of the normal target was achieved due to heavy rains.

The small-scale salt sector in Vedaranyam generally produces between 1.7 lakh and 2 lakh tonnes annually. Production begins in February and continues until October.

Two varieties-edible and industrial salt are produced in the region. Around 60% of the salt produced is edible and 40% industrial. The salt is supplied to Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and various parts of Tamil Nadu.