Thirumangai Alvar idol stolen 70 years ago brought back to TN from UK museum

CHENNAI: An antique bronze idol of Thirumangai Alvar, stolen from the Soundararaja Perumal Temple in Kumbakonam at least seven decades ago, has finally been recovered. It will be reinstalled at the temple for worship after completion of legal formalities.

The idol was stolen from the temple in Kumbakonam, along with Kalinganarthana Krishna, Vishnu and Sridevi idols between 1957 and 1967. Based on the complaint lodged by the temple’s executive officer on February 12, 2020, the Idol Wing traced the Thirumangai Alvar idol to Oxford University’s Ashmolean Museum, which had acquired it from an unidentified seller in 1967.

Scientific evidence establishing its provenance and authenticity was submitted to UK authorities. An Oxford representative examined the evidence and testimonies and submitted a detailed report, which the Oxford University Council accepted, agreeing to return the idol.

Following diplomatic efforts, the idol was brought to Tamil Nadu on August 16 through coordinated efforts of the State Idol Wing, Union Ministries of Home Affairs, External Affairs and Culture, and the Archaeological Survey of India.

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay inspected the recovered idol at the secretariat on Monday and appreciated DGP Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal and ADGP (Idol Wing) T Kalpana Naik. After legal formalities, the Thirumangai Alvar idol will be reinstalled at the original temple and restored to public worship according to religious customs and practices.

The other three idols were traced to US institutions: Kalinganarthana Krishna to the Asian Art Museum, San Francisco; Sridevi to Hill Auction Gallery, Florida and Vishnu to Kimbell Art Museum, Texas.

CM opens Rs 24 cr facilities in Mariamman temple

Chennai: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, on Tuesday, inaugurated new facilities for the Mariamman temple in Irukkankudi in Virudhunagar, established at a total cost of `23.67 crore, through video conference from the secretariat. The facilities at the temple include an Annadanam hall, 24 dining halls, and 235 stalls for selling materials for pooja.