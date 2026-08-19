TN fishermen cite propeller damage, seek thorough dredging of Pamban canal

RAMANATHAPURAM: Pamban fishermen urged the district administration and port department to ensure that the ongoing dredging of the Pamban canal is carried out thoroughly, alleging that the sandbars continue to obstruct stretches used by mechanised boats and that over 10 boat propeller wings were damaged in a month.

Following repeated demands from fishermen, the Tamil Nadu Maritime Board awarded a private contract worth Rs 9.5 crore for removing accumulated sand and deepening the canal. The contract covers dredging along a 3,500-metre stretch, of which around 500 metres has reportedly been completed. Fishers, however, said several dunes remained in the channel and were damaging the boat propellers.

The Pamban canal, connecting the Gulf of Mannar and the Palk Strait, runs for about 2 km beneath the Pamban road and railway bridges. It is around 125 metres wide and has a maximum depth of 2.11 metres. However, sediment accumulation has reduced the depth to below two metres at several stretches, fishermen said.