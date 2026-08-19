TN man tries to run over brother during fight, kills father instead

CHENNAI: A 50-year-old man was mowed down his son over a property dispute while trying to save his younger son from being hit by the mini-truck near Sriperumbudur on Tuesday. Police said the accused, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, deliberately drove the vehicle towards his younger brother.

The deceased, Sathya of Mannur panchayat, stayed with his wife Nagammal, three sons and a daughter. According to police, his second son, Munusamy (25), had been pressuring him for months to either allot him a piece of land or give him money to buy a plot.

The dispute had intensified over the past few days. Police said Munusamy arrived on a mini-truck on Tuesday and confronted his father over the issue. His younger brother Sathish intervened, leading to an argument that turned into a physical fight between the siblings.

Munusamy then got into the mini-truck and drove it towards Sathish. Sathya intervened and tried to push his younger son, but was killed in the process. Munusamy allegedly drove for nearly 300 metres with his father trapped under the vehicle before abandoning it and fleeing the spot, police said. Police have launched a search to nab the accused.