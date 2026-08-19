TN PhD scholar in Malaysia awaits 2nd year SC/ST education aid

CHENNAI: A PhD scholar from the state, pursuing research on brain ageing in Malaysia, is awaiting financial assistance for his second year under the Annal Ambedkar Higher Education Scheme for SC and ST students. The delay in getting the fund has allegedly left him struggling to meet his research and living expenses.

Bharathidhasan Raman, a second-year PhD scholar at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, began his research in 2025 after being selected under the Tamil Nadu State Overseas Scholarship Scheme in November 2024. His maximum scholarship is up to `36 lakh (approximately 1,90,000 MYR) to cover his tuition fee, living and other expenses.

He received financial assistance for his first year, and is still waiting for funds for the second year. The funds should have been released in April.

“I came to Malaysia after getting the scholarship. I’m struggling to cover my expenses and have to borrow money from fellow students and faculty. This is causing me mental trauma. The (Tamil Nadu) government should look into it and sanction the funds,” said Bharathidhasan.

In a representation dated August 11 to the Social Justice department, Raman said he had also submitted a petition on July 20 seeking assistance for his second-year tuition fee and living expenses. He said the delay had affected his research, as he was unable to afford research materials, equipment and books.