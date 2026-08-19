TN PhD scholar in Malaysia awaits 2nd year SC/ST education aid

CHENNAI: A PhD scholar from the state, pursuing research on brain ageing in Malaysia, is awaiting financial assistance for his second year under the Annal Ambedkar Higher Education Scheme for SC and ST students. The delay in getting the fund has allegedly left him struggling to meet his research and living expenses.
Bharathidhasan Raman, a second-year PhD scholar at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, began his research in 2025 after being selected under the Tamil Nadu State Overseas Scholarship Scheme in November 2024. His maximum scholarship is up to `36 lakh (approximately 1,90,000 MYR) to cover his tuition fee, living and other expenses.
He received financial assistance for his first year, and is still waiting for funds for the second year. The funds should have been released in April.
“I came to Malaysia after getting the scholarship. I’m struggling to cover my expenses and have to borrow money from fellow students and faculty. This is causing me mental trauma. The (Tamil Nadu) government should look into it and sanction the funds,” said Bharathidhasan.
In a representation dated August 11 to the Social Justice department, Raman said he had also submitted a petition on July 20 seeking assistance for his second-year tuition fee and living expenses. He said the delay had affected his research, as he was unable to afford research materials, equipment and books.
Social Justice department officials said most students selected under the scholarship usually pursue one-year courses abroad, while fewer than 10% continue their studies for more than a year.
Bharathidhasan is allegedly the only student selected under the scheme to pursue a PhD, for which scholarship support extends up to four years.
Senior officials in the department said they would look into the issue and help the student.
On the issue, former school education minister Anbil Mahesh said the delay is causing distress to students studying abroad, and this comes at a time when the government is claiming that the funds for the Annal Ambedkar Overseas Scholarship Scheme have been increased.
He urged the TVK government to ensure timely disbursal of funds, warning such delays could prompt foreign institutions to stop accepting Tamil Nadu government scholarships.
‘TVK jeopardising scheme’
DMK MP Kanimozhi alleged the TVK government is jeopardising the scheme by withholding scholarships due to students. She questioned whether the scheme is being deliberately rendered dysfunctional because it was launched by the DMK.
She also said that she had written to the centre seeking intervention to resolve visa issues faced by over 300 students selected under the scheme this year, following UK Visas and Immigration rule changes that led to TN government’s funding being rejected.