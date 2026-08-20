Tamil Nadu

614 get MBBS, BDS seats under 7.5% government students quota in TN

Among the MBBS allotments, 323 students secured seats in government medical colleges, 12 in ESI institutions, 166 in self-financing medical colleges and nine in private universities.
UG and PG students of Madras Medical College protest against selection of Doctors through direct interview.
UG and PG students of Madras Medical College protest against selection of Doctors through direct interview.Photo | Paul Vinitha.
Express News Service
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CHENNAI: A total of 614 government school students have been provisionally allotted MBBS (510) and BDS (104) seats under Tamil Nadu’s 7.5% special reservation for government school students for 2026-27, as per data furnished by the Directorate of Medical Education and Research, said the school education department in a press release.

Among the MBBS allotments, 323 students secured seats in government medical colleges, 12 in ESI institutions, 166 in self-financing medical colleges and nine in private universities.

The largest share came from the MBC/DNC category at 205 (40.2%), followed by BC at 170 (33.3%) and SC at 88 (17.3%). The allotments also included 24 BCM (4.7%), 15 SCA (2.9%), 6 ST (1.2%), and 2 OC (0.4%) students.

Among the 104 BDS allotments, 16 students secured seats in government institutions and 88 in self-financing dental colleges. Of these students, 53 were from the MBC/DNC category (51%), 27 from BC (26%) and 15 from SC (14.4%). The remaining allotments comprised four each from SCA (3.8%) and BCM (3.8%), and one from ST (1%).

Congratulating the students, the department said that the 7.5% special reservation for students who studied in government schools from Class 6 to 12 has emerged as a significant pathway for talented students from economically and socially diverse backgrounds to access professional medical and dental education.

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