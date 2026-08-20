614 get MBBS, BDS seats under 7.5% government students quota in TN

CHENNAI: A total of 614 government school students have been provisionally allotted MBBS (510) and BDS (104) seats under Tamil Nadu’s 7.5% special reservation for government school students for 2026-27, as per data furnished by the Directorate of Medical Education and Research, said the school education department in a press release.

Among the MBBS allotments, 323 students secured seats in government medical colleges, 12 in ESI institutions, 166 in self-financing medical colleges and nine in private universities.

The largest share came from the MBC/DNC category at 205 (40.2%), followed by BC at 170 (33.3%) and SC at 88 (17.3%). The allotments also included 24 BCM (4.7%), 15 SCA (2.9%), 6 ST (1.2%), and 2 OC (0.4%) students.

Among the 104 BDS allotments, 16 students secured seats in government institutions and 88 in self-financing dental colleges. Of these students, 53 were from the MBC/DNC category (51%), 27 from BC (26%) and 15 from SC (14.4%). The remaining allotments comprised four each from SCA (3.8%) and BCM (3.8%), and one from ST (1%).

Congratulating the students, the department said that the 7.5% special reservation for students who studied in government schools from Class 6 to 12 has emerged as a significant pathway for talented students from economically and socially diverse backgrounds to access professional medical and dental education.