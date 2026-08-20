Beaches shut, fishermen stay off the sea due to tidal surge warning in TN

RAMANATHAPURAM: Several hundreds of fishing vessels, including bottom trawlers, and country craft boats, did not venture into the sea as the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) on Wednesday issued a Swell Surge (Kallakadal)

Warning along the Gulf of Mannar. Tourists were prohibited from visiting beaches in Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts.

According to a bulletin released by 11 am on Wednesday, the INCOIS, Hyderabad, stated that high period swells reached south Tamil Nadu and Kerala coasts. The statement warned of high waves ranging from 2.5 - 2.7 meters for two days from the evening of August 19 for coastal areas of Kerala, South Tamil Nadu districts, and Lakshadweep islands.

Fishermen were advised to anchor vessels at a fair distance from each to avoid collision and damages to the craft, and recommended to the state governments to completely suspend all recreational activities along the beaches.

In Thoothukudi, over 4000 country boats and 550 mechanised vessels remained anchored. The rough sea conditions forced 1500 mechanised vessels and 3000 country boats to stay on shore in Ramanathapuram district, while the administration restricted tourist access to Arichal Munai in Dhanushkodi. Revenue officials shifted fishermen to safer locations along Pudur Road. Vendors and shopkeepers operating at Arichal Munai were vacated leaving the tourist spot deserted.

The Kanniyakumari district administration closed tourist places and beaches for the public and beefed up security along the shores. Hundreds of fishing crafts including mechanised fishing vessels, were moored at a fair distance on the shore along the coast. Boat operations to Vivekananda rock memorial, glass bridge and Thiruvalluvar statue were suspended by Poompuhar Shipping Corporation.

(With inputs from Thoothukudi & Kanniyakumari)