CB-CID tells Madras HC Rs 3.98 crore cash seizure linked to BJP chief Nagenthran warrants full-fledged trial

CHENNAI: The CB-CID has informed the Madras High Court that the material collected through investigation on the seizure of Rs 3.98 crore, during electioneering for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, from men linked to Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran, on a Tirunelveli-bound running train at Tambaram, discloses an incriminating circumstance requiring a full-fledged trial.

It also vehemently opposed the petition filed by one of the accused persons in the case, S R Sekar, a BJP leader, seeking to quash the case and said the seizure of cash and a copy of the identity card of Nagenthran along with railway EQ forms issued by him are “not isolated recovery but culmination of a larger conspiracy”.

The CB-CID has filed a counter-affidavit before Justice V Lakshminarayanan in this regard recently.

The failure of the carriers to produce any contemporaneous and lawful documents showing the reason to keep and transport such huge cash, coupled with concealment and covert movement, strengthens the prosecution case, the counter-affidavit stated.