‘Evidence of corruption on my table’: CM Vijay targets DMK

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday said he has files containing evidence of corruption during the previous DMK regime and would make them public at the appropriate time. The remarks came during a debate on the demands for grants for the water resources, rural development and tourism departments in the Assembly.

Reacting to DMK MLAs, who raised slogans demanding evidence for corruption charges against the previous government, the CM said he had initially decided not to say anything about the issue.

“But they keep asking for evidence. A week ago, Finance Minister (Marie Wilson) said that the files relating to the review of three departments were on my table. It was not a casual remark. All the evidence is there in those files. Please do not force me to open them,” Vijay said. The CM said he knew what to speak, how to speak and when to speak.”

“We are remaining silent because we want some good to happen to some people, at least in this by-election,” Vijay remarked.