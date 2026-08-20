Frame rules for docs appearing as witnesses: Madras HC orders TN

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the State Health Secretary and Director of Medical Education to issue a comprehensive circular or guidelines to all government health care institutions regarding the duties and responsibilities of medical professionals appearing as expert witnesses before the court.

Justice B Pugalendhi issued the direction while dismissing the petitions filed by Nambu Kaleeswaran and Selvaraj, to suspend their 12 years imprisonment in a Pocso case in Ramanathapuram in 2023 by a trial court for sexually assaulting an 8-year-old minor boy.

The court noted inconsistencies in the evidence submitted by the examining doctor. The doctor stated that the victim had sustained injuries, whereas during the cross-examination, he refuted the claims.

“The expert needs to understand every question put during examination. They must carefully read and verify the deposition before signing the same and immediately bring to the notice of the court if any omission or inadvertent error is noticed,” the judge said.