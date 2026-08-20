Hottest August day in 11 years, Tiruchy sizzles at 40.1°C

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy has been reeling under an unusual spell of heat this August, with the mercury soaring to 40.1°C on Tuesday-the highest recorded temperature for the month in the past 11 years.

The reading matches a similar high recorded in August 2015, a year associated with El Niño conditions. The city has experienced persistently high temperatures over the past week, with daytime readings crossing 39°C on most days and touching 40°C again on Wednesday. Notably, Tiruchy has recorded the highest temperatures among all districts in Tamil Nadu over the past three days, underscoring the intensity of localised heat conditions.

According to N Prassana, a local weather blogger, multiple factors have contributed to the prevailing conditions. “Weak monsoon activity, dry westerly winds, low soil moisture and reduced evaporative cooling have led to this sustained heat, with temperatures remaining unusually high for nearly a week,” he explained. He also said there are less signs of rain for the next one week.

However, meteorologists caution against directly attributing the heatwave to El Niño. VR Durai, head of the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, Chennai, said El Niño is a large-scale climatic phenomenon and cannot be immediately linked to localised temperature spikes.

“We must also consider regional factors such as depletion of waterbodies and reduction in green cover. Tiruchy has crossed 40°C while nearby districts have recorded relatively lower temperatures,” Durai said.

Residents also voiced concern over the prolonged dry spell.