Madras HC dismisses PIL against Centre’s Vande Mataram circular

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) petition seeking to quash the Ministry of Home Affairs’ January 2026 circular on prioritising national song ‘Vande Maataram’ in government events.

The court found the petition has become infructuous with the clarifications issued by the centre, and the state government issuing a G.O. on placing the state song, ‘Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu’ first in official functions.

The first bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan said, “As the grievances aired through this petition have fully been addressed by these administrative updates, no further issue remains for judicial determination. The prayer made in the petition has become infructuous.”