Man kills disabled mother by pushing her in front of train in Chennai

CHENNAI: Frustrated by his inability to care for his 71-year-old mother, a wheelchair user, a 44-year-old man pushed her onto the railway tracks in front of an approaching express train at Manavur railway station in the Tiruvallur district on Tuesday night, killing her on the spot.

The victim, S Padmavathi, was run over by the Yelagiri Express, which doesn’t have a stoppage at the station, and her dismembered body and the wheelchair were later spotted on the tracks by passengers.

The accused, S Parthasarathy, was arrested for murder by the Arakkonam Government Railway Police on Wednesday and remanded in custody. Padmavathi had been suffering from neurofibromatosis, a condition that causes lumps to develop in the body.

Her husband, a former central government employee, died in 2007. She was receiving a monthly family pension of Rs 15,000. Parthasarathy, the youngest of her three sons, was taking care of her and his unmarried, disabled elder brother at their house in Manavur.