More than 20 PhD scholars in a fix as research fee not paid to MKU for seven years

MADURAI: More than 20 Ph.D. scholars pursuing research at a government-aided college in the district are allegedly unable to complete and submit their theses, as the college management has failed to pay research centre fees to Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) for more than seven years despite having paid the required fees to the college management, affecting the scholars’ research progress and completion of their doctoral programmes.

Speaking to TNIE, N Sunil (name changed), who enrolled as a part-time scholar nearly eight years ago, said he was yet to complete his Ph.D. “Two years ago, I submitted my J-form to the MKU research department. Initially, they did not tell me anything and kept delaying the approval. After I repeatedly approached them, I was told that the college management had not paid the fees to the university. However, I had paid the entire fee to the college. Scholars can attend the pre-viva only after their J-forms are approved, following which they can submit their theses and appear for the final viva,” he said.

“For more than two years, I have been running from the university to the college and meeting the Principal, but my grievance has not been resolved. It is extremely frustrating because I have completed the requirements from my side and paid all the fees,” he added.

Another scholar, M Lalitha (name changed), said the delay was causing considerable mental stress among the scholars. “A scholar from the Chemistry department once locked himself inside a classroom and staged a protest.