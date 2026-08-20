Reflective tape rule eased for commercial vehicles in TN

CHENNAI: Vehicle owners in Tamil Nadu no longer need to install new retro-reflective tapes every time they apply for a Fitness Certificate (FC), provided the existing tapes are in good condition. As per norms, all commercial vehicles including private buses must install reflective tape as a safety measure.

The transport department has officially withdrawn the mandate requiring Regional Transport Officers (RTOs) and Motor Vehicle Inspectors to verify reflective tape fitment certificates through online portal.

According to an official circular, dated August 18, issued by Sigy Thomas Vaidhyan, transport and road safety commissioner, the dedicated verification website (rtvsta.tn.gov.in) is being decommissioned. RTOs and inspectors have been directed to stop insisting on online certificate verifications immediately.

The circular clarified that a complete overhaul of the reflective tape is entirely unnecessary if the current fitment is well-maintained. However, if any portion of the tape is found to be physically damaged, peeled off or has lost its reflective sheen, vehicle owners will only be required to replace that specific worn-out section.

The circular is based on Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) guidelines.

A Anbalagan, president of the All Omni Bus Owners’ Association, said that the clarification would help reduce avoidable costs and make procedures related to vehicle fitness certification more practical and convenient for transport operators.

“Vehicle owners were spending `3,500 for replacing the tapes and an additional `1,500 for obtaining fitment certificates. Every RTO office would have authorised agencies and the owners ought to get certificates only from them. Now, there is no need for such certificates,” he explained.