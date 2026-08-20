Tahsildar transferred after circular seeking details of CPM members triggers political backlash in TN

DINDIGUL/CHENNAI: The revenue department on Wednesday transferred Gujiliyamparai Tahsildar M Ayyasamy to Chennai after he allegedly directed his subordinate officials to collect the details, including names and addresses, of CPM members from all revenue villages under the taluk (in Dindigul district) by issuing a circular to this effect on Tuesday. Sources said the tahsildar’s order has since been withdrawn following a backlash.

According to sources, the trigger for issuing the controversial circular, a copy of which is with the TNIE, was a protest planned by the CPM against the tahsildar on August 20 at Gujiliyamparai for allegedly refusing to accept petitions, ill-treating the petitioners and denying appointments to petitioners who come to his office with grievance petitions.

Ayyasamy had directed his subordinates to compile the details of CPM members residing in villages under the taluk and submit them to him. Village assistants were also instructed to assist in the exercise.

The circulars, including the one seeking to curb college students from participating in Left protests, may have been withdrawn, but TVK government came under fire from the DMK, Congress, PMK and Left parties on Wednesday.

DMK deputy general secretary and MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi said that the state government was attempting to snatch away democratic rights.

The CPI state executive committee, which met at Balan Illam on Wednesday, urged the government to protect students’ democratic rights and demanded that student union elections, which have not been held for nearly three decades, be conducted immediately.

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss said the tahsildar “resorted to the same unlawful tactic once used by the British and other authoritarian regimes”.

TNCC president Manickam Tagore said surveillance of workers of an allied party was unacceptable in any form.