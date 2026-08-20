Tamil Nadu announces cruise, ferry and rope car projects to boost tourism development

CHENNAI: Cruise, ferry projects and rope cars are some of the initiatives planned by the government to boost tourism. Making 15 announcement for the Tourism department during demand for grants discussion in the Assembly on Wednesday, Minister S Rajesh Kumar said Rs 2 crore has been allocated to prepare a feasibility report for cruise and ferry tourism projects on routes such as Chennai-Kovalam, Poombukhar-Tharangambadi-Nagapattinam, and Rameshwaram-Thoothukudi-Kanyakumari.

To introduce rope car services in Kodaikanal and Ooty, a feasibility report is being prepared, once it is ready, the project will be executed, the minister added. The minister said development works will be carried out in dam areas in Kanniyakumari, Tiruppur, Krishnagiri and Erode districts at cost of Rs 48 crore.

To make Chennai the pioneer MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitio) city in the country, ‘Chennai MICE Promotion Bureau’ will be created. Announcing it, the minister said MICE tourism has become one important tourism sector.

To ensure safety of tourists, CCTV cameras will be installed at important tourist places at a cost of Rs 2 crore. Vehicle parking and basic facilities will be created in various film shooting spots in Tamil Nadu under private public partnership.

Tourism skill development training will be provided at a cost of Rs 1 crore for people dependent on tourism. For development of important tourist places in Kanyakumari district, Rs 18 crore was allocated. A total of Rs 30 crore was allocated for drinking water, roads, resting rooms, parking places and other facilities for the tourists.