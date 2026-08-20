Tamil Nadu: Centre approves third, fourth line from Gummidipundi to Andhra's Gudur at Rs 2,229 crore

CHENNAI: To boost both passenger and freight transportation along the Chennai-Vijayawada and Chennai-Tirupati sections, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the construction of third and fourth railway lines between Gummidipundi and Gudur for 90km at an estimated cost of Rs 2,229 crore. The project is part of four railway projects approved by the Union Cabinet at a total cost of Rs 9,450 crore.

The additional lines are expected to significantly boost freight movement from industries in Tiruvallur district and reduce the detention of express and freight trains caused by track congestion. The project will also strengthen connectivity to Kamarajar (Ennore) and Krishnapatnam ports and enable the transportation of an additional 21.24 million tonnes of freight annually. This is expected to result in annual logistics savings of Rs 382.15 crore, according to the Railways.

The project includes the construction of 21 major bridges, including a 360-metre-long mega bridge across the Swarnamukhi River, 127 minor bridges and 34 road overbridges/road underbridges.

While the Chennai-Athipattu section already has four lines, the Railways recently sanctioned third and fourth lines between Athipattu and Gummidipundi, covering 23km. “Work on the 23-km third and fourth line project between Athipattu and Gummidipundi is expected to commence shortly. The decision to extend the third and fourth lines up to Gudur will improve freight movement along the 140-km Chennai-Gudur corridor,” an official said.