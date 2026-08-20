Tamil Nadu government denies tender irregularities in proposed CM’s new office

CHENNAI: The government on Wednesday denied reports of irregularities in the tender process for works to set up CM’s new office at Namakkal Kavignar Maaligai. A press release from the government said the PWD only carried out works like removal of tables, chairs, microphones and other furniture from the conference hall on the 10th floor of Namakkal Kavignar Maaligai to the Kalaivanar Arangam complex.

It said the office-related works would commence only after the tenders were scrutinised on September 1, the last date for submission, and a work order was issued to the lowest bidder. It said the tender notification was published in newspapers and the State Tender Bulletin on August 13, uploaded on the tender website on August 15, and the tender documents were made available online on August 17.

The tender process provides 18 days between publication of the notification and the final date for submission. There are 15 days between the online publication of the tender documents and the deadline.

The department said August 15 and 16 were government holidays and the tender details were made available on the Tamil Nadu Tenders portal from August 17. It also said the estimated value of the works was clearly mentioned in the online tender notification. The works covering Blocks 1, 2 and 3 will be taken up only after the L1 tenderer is finalised, it said, adding that there was no rule violation.