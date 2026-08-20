Tamil Nadu to allocate Rs 5,000 crore in phases to fast-track major river-linking projects

CHENNAI: The state government will allocate Rs 5,000 crore in a phased manner to expedite the implementation of major river-linking projects in the state, Water Resources Minister N Anand said in the Assembly on Wednesday.
The projects, announced under the Vettri Thamizhagam Vision, seek to link the Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar, South Pennar-Palar, Pennar-Cheyyar, and the Thamirabarani-Vaippar rivers. Though the projects have already been announced by successive governments for decades, several are yet to be fully implemented.
Replying during the demands for grants for the water resources department, Anand said the government would take steps to complete them at the earliest.
According to the WRD policy note tabled in the Assembly on Wednesday, Tamil Nadu faces an uneven distribution of rainfall. While some river basins receive heavy flow during the monsoon, several other regions face frequent drought and water scarcity.
“River interlinking has been identified as one of the most effective long-term measures for ensuring equitable distribution of water resources across the state,” the policy note said.
The main objective of the projects is to utilise surplus floodwater that would otherwise flow into the sea and divert it to water-deficit areas through canals. The inter-basin transfer of water is expected to improve irrigation, recharge groundwater, stabilise existing ayacut and increase water storage in tanks.
The projects are also expected to help reduce flood damage and improve water availability in water-scarce regions.
The WRD is currently taking up several major river-linking projects at different stages, including land acquisition, preparation of detailed project reports (DPRs), technical appraisal and execution.
Once completed, the projects are expected to increase irrigation potential, improve water availability in drought-prone districts and help rejuvenate tanks and reservoirs. They are also expected to strengthen groundwater resources and provide long-term benefits to farming communities.
The government will accord priority to these projects and implement them in phases, taking into account financial resources and sustainability, the minister said.