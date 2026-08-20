Tamil Nadu to allocate Rs 5,000 crore in phases to fast-track major river-linking projects

CHENNAI: The state government will allocate Rs 5,000 crore in a phased manner to expedite the implementation of major river-linking projects in the state, Water Resources Minister N Anand said in the Assembly on Wednesday.

The projects, announced under the Vettri Thamizhagam Vision, seek to link the Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar, South Pennar-Palar, Pennar-Cheyyar, and the Thamirabarani-Vaippar rivers. Though the projects have already been announced by successive governments for decades, several are yet to be fully implemented.

Replying during the demands for grants for the water resources department, Anand said the government would take steps to complete them at the earliest.

According to the WRD policy note tabled in the Assembly on Wednesday, Tamil Nadu faces an uneven distribution of rainfall. While some river basins receive heavy flow during the monsoon, several other regions face frequent drought and water scarcity.

“River interlinking has been identified as one of the most effective long-term measures for ensuring equitable distribution of water resources across the state,” the policy note said.