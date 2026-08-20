Tamil Nadu to prioritise fine-variety paddy procurement for better quality PDS rice

CHENNAI: Food Minister P Venkataraman told the Assembly on Thursday that priority would be given to the procurement of fine-variety paddy, which yields higher-quality rice for distribution through the public distribution system (PDS).



“Currently, the rice supplied through ration shops is largely used by the public to make idli and dosa rather than for regular consumption. We want to ensure that high-quality rice is supplied through fair price shops, which is why the incentive for fine variety has been increased,” Venkataraman said during the discussion on the demands for grants for the food and civil supplies department.



He was responding to questions from former DMK ministers R Sakkarapani, M R K Panneerselvam and K N Nehru, who sought to know why a higher incentive had been fixed for fine-variety paddy compared to the common variety for the upcoming procurement season.



On August 10, the state government announced a revision in paddy procurement incentives for the 2026-27 Kharif Marketing Season (KMS). The incentive for fine-variety paddy was raised from Rs. 156 to Rs. 289 per quintal, while that for common variety was increased from Rs. 131 to Rs. 159. Following the revision, the total procurement price stands at Rs. 2,750 per quintal for fine variety and Rs. 2,600 for common variety.



Former minister K N Nehru, however, countered that fine varieties could be cultivated only during a limited period, while farmers largely depended on common varieties. He said farmers could be affected if the incentive for common-variety paddy remained low.



Rejecting Nehru’s contention, Venkataraman said the state had procured around 64 lakh metric tonnes of paddy during the 2025-26 Kharif marketing season as of the third week of August. Of this, 38 lakh tonnes were fine varieties and 26 lakh tonnes were common varieties. “Farmers who met a group of ministers said they wanted to cultivate more fine varieties. Hence, we want to encourage farmers to produce high-quality paddy,” he added.

Nehru also said he consumed rice supplied through ration shops, claiming that it helped reduce blood sugar levels.



PWD Minister Adhav Arjuna said rice supplied free of cost should be of a quality that was acceptable to everyone. “What is the point of providing rice if a large section of people do not use it as food but instead use it to make idli, dosa or for other purposes? A commodity supplied free of cost should be of the same quality as that consumed by MLAs and ministers,” he said.



He also said nearly 30% of the procured paddy was still lying under tarpaulin sheets despite the ongoing rains.



Responding to another question, Venkataraman said rice smuggling was not confined to border districts and was also taking place within the core city. “Rice purchased by rice mill owners and other traders from the general public and ration shop staff is being redirected to TNCSC godowns as freshly milled rice as replacement stock. We have instructed rice mill owners, ration shop employees and others not to engage in activities that could attract legal action,” he added.