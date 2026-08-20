There is no room for discrimination within places of worship: Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has stated that God does not discriminate and the courts have held that there is no room for discrimination in temples.

Citing Chapter 9 Verse 29 of Bhagavad Gita, a division bench of justices G Jayachandran and E Manoharan said, “In the eyes of God, all living beings are equal and God does not discriminate.” It also noted that the courts have also held that there is no room for discrimination in a place of worship.

The observations were made while disposing of a public interest litigation petition filed by Madhavan Ramanuja Dasan, a resident of Kancheepuram and secretary of Thirukatchi Nambi Thirumalaidar Seva Sangam. He stated that he is a Thenkalai Vaishnavite and there is discrimination against non-Brahmins in worshipping at the Sannadhi of Manavala Munigal in the Varadaraja Swami temple.

He alleged that non-Brahmins are denied entry to the shrine through the main entrance and are made to stand outside the Sannadhi where they are given prasadham and theertham but satari is not placed on them.

The bench recorded the submissions made by the executive officer, executive trustee and special government pleader that the counter-affidavit of the trustees can be taken as an undertaking they will ensure no discrimination is made in the distribution of theertham, prasadam and satari.

“Suffice it to say this would resolve one of the grievances of the petitioner especially insofar as it relates to the distribution of theertham, prasam and satari,” the bench said in the recent order.

Referring to the recital of the hymns and prabandham, the bench said the counter-affidavit of the executive trustee is taken on record to the effect that apart from Adhyapaka Mirasi, which is a secured right and conferred on the Thenkalai sect and an important service offered during certain rituals, the petitioner nor any other person or group “will not be prevented from reciting prabandham in any shrines of the temple”.