TN bins order to bar students from joining Left, CJP stirs

CHENNAI: A day after issuing a circular directing government arts and science colleges to prevent students from participating in protests and agitations, the Directorate of Collegiate Education (DCE) on Wednesday withdrew it, without citing any reason, following strong opposition from political parties and student organisations.

The August 17 circular, addressed to college principals, had asked them to take appropriate action to prevent students from joining protests organised by Left parties and the Tamil Nadu Cockroach Janata Party (CJP). It also directed principals to submit details of the action taken to the DCE.

The circular triggered a backlash after it was widely shared on social media. Higher education department officials said the directions were issued based on decisions taken at a law and order meeting chaired by Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar on July 28.

“During the monthly law and order meeting, the chief secretary insisted on coordinated efforts by the school education, higher education, police and district administration to prevent students from participating in protests and agitations,” a senior official said.

As per the minutes of the meeting, “protest by Left parties and Tamil Nadu Cockroach Janata Party” was the first issue listed on the agenda. The DGP, home secretary, school education secretary and higher education secretary were among those asked to take action.