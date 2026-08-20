TN bins order to bar students from joining Left, CJP stirs

CHENNAI: A day after issuing a circular directing government arts and science colleges to prevent students from participating in protests and agitations, the Directorate of Collegiate Education (DCE) on Wednesday withdrew it, without citing any reason, following strong opposition from political parties and student organisations.
The August 17 circular, addressed to college principals, had asked them to take appropriate action to prevent students from joining protests organised by Left parties and the Tamil Nadu Cockroach Janata Party (CJP). It also directed principals to submit details of the action taken to the DCE.
The circular triggered a backlash after it was widely shared on social media. Higher education department officials said the directions were issued based on decisions taken at a law and order meeting chaired by Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar on July 28.
“During the monthly law and order meeting, the chief secretary insisted on coordinated efforts by the school education, higher education, police and district administration to prevent students from participating in protests and agitations,” a senior official said.
As per the minutes of the meeting, “protest by Left parties and Tamil Nadu Cockroach Janata Party” was the first issue listed on the agenda. The DGP, home secretary, school education secretary and higher education secretary were among those asked to take action.
SFI seeks govt clarification, action regarding circular
The minutes also recorded the chief secretary calling for an inter-departmental coordination to prevent students and youth from participating in protests and agitations.
In August 14, Special Secretary to Government Rashmi Siddarth Zagade forwarded the communication to the Commissioner of Collegiate Education, Director of Technical Education and registrars of universities under the higher education department.
The communication was marked “most immediate” and sought an action-taken report by August 20. Asked whether the directions followed any communication from the centre, a senior government official said, “No instruction came from anywhere,” but declined to elaborate.
On Wednesday, SFI members held a protest near the DCE office and were detained by police. “We want the government to clarify why such a circular was issued naming Left parties and the CJP. We also want action against the person who ordered the circular,” said SFI state secretary Samseer Ahamed.