Youth held for slapping SI released on bail in TN's Thanjavur

THANJAVUR: A 26-year-old male arrested on August 17 for allegedly slapping a cop was released on bail on Tuesday after the police preferred not to oppose the plea. Another youth detained along with him was also released on bail.

When the bail application of N Akash (26) of Vilar, who was charged with slapping a special sub-inspector, came up for hearing before a judicial magistrate court, the prosecution did not oppose the bail.

The police also did not oppose the bail application of Ayyappan (27) of Tirukkanurpatti who was also arrested with Akash. The duo was released from the Pudukkottai District Prison on Tuesday.

On August 17, VCK cadres had protested in front of Thanjavur City Corporationby blocking the road. Akash who was on a two-wheeler could not go past them, which led to an altercation between him and VCK cadres.

Police intervened to defuse the situation, but it led to another heated argument between Akash and the police. In the exchange, SI Abdul Raheem slapped Akash, who slapped the cop back. Following the incident, the police forcibly removed him and booked a case under seven BNS sections.