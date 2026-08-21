717 closed Tasmac outlets: TN Minister republishes list after MLAs’ demand

CHENNAI: Prohibition and Excise Minister K Vignesh on Thursday republished details of all 717 Tasmac outlets that had already been closed, following demands from MLAs during the Assembly session. The re-released list was shown to the media at the Secretariat.

Addressing reporters there, Vignesh said, “During the Assembly session, several MLAs asked us to provide the list of the 717 closed shops again. We had already posted the details, including the shop numbers and addresses, on social media. However, many were unaware of it. Hence, we have published the list again.”

The minister also said some MLAs had demanded that Tasmac outlets (excluding the 717) be closed instead of being shifted to other locations.

“In our recent analysis, we found that whenever a shop was closed, the crowd shifted to neighbouring outlets. In such situations, employees found it difficult to control the crowd. Therefore, we have decided to shift the outlets concerned instead of closing them down,” Vignesh said.