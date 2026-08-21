Air Force helicopter makes low approach at Nilakkal helipad

PATHANAMTHITTA: A helicopter of the Indian Air Force made a low approach at the helipad at Nilakkal, the base camp for the Sabarimala pilgrimage, around 11am on Thursday, before taking off without landing.

The helicopter descended towards the helipad and remained at a low altitude for around 10 seconds before flying back. The helicopter had reportedly arrived from the Thiruvananthapuram base.

Police officials said they had not received any prior information about the helicopter’s movement. Normally, the police get information about such movements, while the local administration is also expected to be informed if the flight is related to disaster management activities, they said.

“The helicopter movement was understood to be part of disaster management training. However, the police did not receive any information about it.