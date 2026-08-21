Around 980 seats remain vacant in six government arts colleges in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: With undergraduate admissions closing on August 17, as many as 983 seats remain vacant in six government arts and science colleges in Coimbatore district.
According to data from the office of the Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education, Coimbatore region, the six colleges located in Coimbatore city, Puliyakulam, Thondamuthur, Valparai, Mettupalayam and Pollachi, offer a total of 4,382 UG seats in current academic year.
During this year, 3,399 seats of the total, have been filled, leaving 983 vacancies as of August 17. As many as 35 students who cleared the Class 12 supplementary examination have also joined these colleges.
Valparai has the highest number of vacancies, with 304 of its 520 seats remaining unfilled. Pollachi has the lowest number of vacancies, with 68 of its 420 seats remaining vacant. The Government Arts College (Autonomous), Coimbatore, recorded the highest enrolment. Of its 1,996 sanctioned seats, 1,883 have been filled.
In the government-aided college category, 12,926 seats are available in eight colleges. Of these, 10,315 seats have been filled, while 2,611 remain vacant. Overall, 82.38% of seats in government colleges and 79.80% of seats in aided colleges have been filled during the current academic year, according to the data.
Speaking to TNIE, CPM Valparai taluk secretary P Paramasivam said that, compared to other colleges in the district, Valparai college had recorded low enrolment in recent years.
"Last year, around 180 seats were filled, while an additional 35 students have joined this year. Students from other districts hesitate to join the college due to the lack of hostel facilities in Valparai. High room rents, food costs and other expenses are unaffordable for many students. Hence, the state government should provide hostel facilities here to increase student admission in this college," he said.
An assistant professor at a government college in Coimbatore, said admissions had remained open until September in previous years but had closed in August this year. "If the admission deadline is extended, there is a possibility that a few more students may join the colleges," he said.
Regarding an extension of the admission deadline, a top officer from the collegiate education, said the colleges had sent a letter to Bharathiar University seeking permission to conduct admissions to fill the remaining vacant seats and were awaiting a response.
She also recalled that around 89% of seats in government colleges were filled last academic year.