Around 980 seats remain vacant in six government arts colleges in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: With undergraduate admissions closing on August 17, as many as 983 seats remain vacant in six government arts and science colleges in Coimbatore district.

According to data from the office of the Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education, Coimbatore region, the six colleges located in Coimbatore city, Puliyakulam, Thondamuthur, Valparai, Mettupalayam and Pollachi, offer a total of 4,382 UG seats in current academic year.

During this year, 3,399 seats of the total, have been filled, leaving 983 vacancies as of August 17. As many as 35 students who cleared the Class 12 supplementary examination have also joined these colleges.

Valparai has the highest number of vacancies, with 304 of its 520 seats remaining unfilled. Pollachi has the lowest number of vacancies, with 68 of its 420 seats remaining vacant. The Government Arts College (Autonomous), Coimbatore, recorded the highest enrolment. Of its 1,996 sanctioned seats, 1,883 have been filled.

In the government-aided college category, 12,926 seats are available in eight colleges. Of these, 10,315 seats have been filled, while 2,611 remain vacant. Overall, 82.38% of seats in government colleges and 79.80% of seats in aided colleges have been filled during the current academic year, according to the data.

Speaking to TNIE, CPM Valparai taluk secretary P Paramasivam said that, compared to other colleges in the district, Valparai college had recorded low enrolment in recent years.