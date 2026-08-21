Circular on TN student stir issued to ensure discipline and peace on campus: Minister

CHENNAI: Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan on Thursday informed the Assembly that the state government had no ulterior motive in sending the circular to college principals to restrict students from participating in protests organised by the Left parties and the Tamil Nadu Cockroach Janata Party.

Responding to the issue raised by CPI MLAs T Ramachandran and Marimuthu, Viswanathan said the objective was to “ensure discipline and peace” on college campuses.

The minister said the higher education department had sent a circular to the commissioner of college education on August 17 regarding the need to maintain discipline and peace in colleges during statewide protests against NEET.

Subsequently, the directorate sent a circular to all college principals asking them to submit a report by August 20. Viswanathan said the circulars were immediately withdrawn after noticing that it had referred to certain political parties and their student organisations.

Similarly, in another incident involving Left parties, Revenue Minister KA Sengottaiyan said action is being initiated against the tahsildar of Guziliamparai in Dindigul district, who had directed revenue officials to collect details of members of the CPI and CPM.