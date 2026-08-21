CPM condemns curbs on TN student protests, collection of Left party members’ details

CHENNAI: The CPM, during its two-day state committee meeting that ended on Thursday, passed resolutions condemning the government’s recent actions aimed at restricting students’ right to protest and the political activities of Left parties.

The committee alleged that the tahsildar of Gujiliamparai had exceeded his powers by issuing a circular on August 18 to officials, directing them to collect the details of CPM and CPI members in the taluk. The party said such collection of details was “illegal and violated democratic rights”. The CPM said the government should take action against the officials responsible and questioned why senior officials had not acted against the circular.

Also, the party condemned the higher education department’s instruction that government arts and science colleges coordinate with police and officials to prevent students from taking part in protests organised by Left parties and democratic groups. Though the instruction was withdrawn, the CPM demanded that the chief secretary take responsibility for issuing such directions.