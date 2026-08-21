Decades-old demand for an 'Entertainment Park' at the Thirumoorthy dam, set to be fulfilled soon

TIRUPPUR: Following the state government's allocation of `19 crore for tourism development at the Thirumoorthy Dam, tourism department officials have said that the decades-old demand to establish an entertainment park at the dam is set to be fulfilled soon.
Thirumoorthy Dam is located in Udumalaipet in Tiruppur and is one of the most prominent tourist spots. The Panchalinga Falls, the Amanalingeswarar Temple and the dam are located at the foot of Thirumoorthy Hills. Every day, numerous tourists come here to bathe in the waterfall and visit the dam.
However, the lack of adequate tourism infrastructure to match the natural environment has been a grievance. Boating was introduced at the dam by the local body administration, and for security reasons, it was temporarily suspended about 15 years ago. Allegedly, there are not even adequate parking facilities.
Consequently, residents and tourism enthusiasts have consistently called for the enhancement of tourism infrastructure, including a park, in the dam and waterfall area.
In this environment, the state government has announced in the Assembly that an allocation of Rs 19 crore has been made to develop a park and promote tourism at the Thirumoorthy Dam.
Speaking to TNIE, T Aravindkumar, district tourism officer, said, "The dam was built between 1962 and 1967. There has been a long-standing demand, for several decades, to establish a park similar to the one at Aliyar Dam in Coimbatore. That request is set to be fulfilled soon."
"The government has announced that it has currently allocated Rs 19 crore for this purpose. We are expecting a government order regarding this soon. The park construction work is likely to begin in four months following standard procedure. This park is set to be established on an area of 20 acres at the front of the dam," he added.
Furthermore, he said, "Additionally, this will help improve the waterfall and the temple areas. This will increase employment opportunities for the tribal people who depend on that tourist destination."
Officials of the district administration said that the minister in charge of the district, K G Arunraj, and District Collector Manish Narnaware made significant efforts towards this. "A separate proposal has been submitted to the government to resume boating at the dam at an estimated cost of `81.5 lakh," another official said.