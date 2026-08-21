Decades-old demand for an 'Entertainment Park' at the Thirumoorthy dam, set to be fulfilled soon

TIRUPPUR: Following the state government's allocation of `19 crore for tourism development at the Thirumoorthy Dam, tourism department officials have said that the decades-old demand to establish an entertainment park at the dam is set to be fulfilled soon.

Thirumoorthy Dam is located in Udumalaipet in Tiruppur and is one of the most prominent tourist spots. The Panchalinga Falls, the Amanalingeswarar Temple and the dam are located at the foot of Thirumoorthy Hills. Every day, numerous tourists come here to bathe in the waterfall and visit the dam.

However, the lack of adequate tourism infrastructure to match the natural environment has been a grievance. Boating was introduced at the dam by the local body administration, and for security reasons, it was temporarily suspended about 15 years ago. Allegedly, there are not even adequate parking facilities.

Consequently, residents and tourism enthusiasts have consistently called for the enhancement of tourism infrastructure, including a park, in the dam and waterfall area.

In this environment, the state government has announced in the Assembly that an allocation of Rs 19 crore has been made to develop a park and promote tourism at the Thirumoorthy Dam.

Speaking to TNIE, T Aravindkumar, district tourism officer, said, "The dam was built between 1962 and 1967. There has been a long-standing demand, for several decades, to establish a park similar to the one at Aliyar Dam in Coimbatore. That request is set to be fulfilled soon."