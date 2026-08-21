Dindigul corporation names top 100 tax defaulters

DINDIGUL : The Dindigul city corporation uploaded a list of 100 individuals and entities with outstanding tax arrears totalling Rs 11.65 crore for the past two financial years (2024-25 and 2025-26) on its website.

The Rs 11.65 crore arrears listed against the top 100 defaulters comprise Rs 11.48 crore in property tax, Rs 13.71 lakh in penalties and Rs 3.18 lakh in garbage tax. The list includes private hospitals, trusts, private schools, and individuals, with dues categorised under property tax, penalties, and garbage tax, along with the total amount outstanding.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior corporation official said the mounting arrears had placed a significant financial burden on the civic body. “After issuing notices, some units made payments in instalments. However, big defaulters refused to cooperate. As they continued to be a financial burden, we were forced to publish the list on our website,” he said.

According to the official, two private hospitals figure among the major defaulters. A private hospital with two units on Thadikombu Road has outstanding dues of Rs 1.09 crore and Rs 30 lakh, respectively. Another private hospital with six units in Nehru Nagar and on Tiruchi Road is yet to clear around Rs 4.5 crore.