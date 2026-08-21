Drought did not kill three jumbos in TN, say MTR officials

NILGIRIS: Officials of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) have denied reports that the deaths of three female elephants within 10 days from August 8 in two forest ranges of the Masinagudi Forest division were linked to drought or lack of rainfall.
According to a statement issued by the deputy director of the Masinagudi Forest Division, field inspections and assessments by a veterinary surgeon indicated that all three elephants died of natural causes, including old age and injuries sustained during an elephant fight. There was no evidence to establish that the deaths were caused by drought or lack of rainfall, the officials said.
The statement comes in the wake of reports in a section of the media attributing the three elephant deaths to drought.
The first death was reported on August 8 in the Sigur forest range. The female elephant, estimated to be around 50 years old, was found dead and the assessment indicated that it had died due to old age. During field inspection, officials also found evidence suggesting that the elephant could have fallen down a slope.
The second death was reported on August 17 in the Masinagudi forest range. The approximately 50-year-old female elephant was found dead around 1.5km from the Moyar River. The animal had died due to old age.
The third death was also reported in the Masinagudi forest range. The elephant, around 30 years old, is suspected to have sustained an injury to its hind leg during a fight with another elephant. The injury could have restricted its movement and affected its health. The animal was later found dead near the backwaters of the Maravakandy Dam.
Officials pointed out that the latter two elephants were found close to water sources, indicating they had access to water.
The Masinagudi Forest Division has recorded an average of 15 to 20 wild elephant deaths due to natural causes annually in previous years. Explaining the ecological factors affecting elephants, officials said they are mega-herbivores that require large quantities of food and water. They move across large areas, and their habitat use and movement patterns change depending on vegetation, fodder and water availability, climatic conditions and other ecological factors.
“The fact that elephants have died during a period of low rainfall cannot, by itself, be scientifically considered evidence that their deaths were caused by drought,” said R Vidhyadhar, deputy director of Masinagudi Forest Division, MTR.