Drought did not kill three jumbos in TN, say MTR officials

NILGIRIS: Officials of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) have denied reports that the deaths of three female elephants within 10 days from August 8 in two forest ranges of the Masinagudi Forest division were linked to drought or lack of rainfall.

According to a statement issued by the deputy director of the Masinagudi Forest Division, field inspections and assessments by a veterinary surgeon indicated that all three elephants died of natural causes, including old age and injuries sustained during an elephant fight. There was no evidence to establish that the deaths were caused by drought or lack of rainfall, the officials said.

The statement comes in the wake of reports in a section of the media attributing the three elephant deaths to drought.

The first death was reported on August 8 in the Sigur forest range. The female elephant, estimated to be around 50 years old, was found dead and the assessment indicated that it had died due to old age. During field inspection, officials also found evidence suggesting that the elephant could have fallen down a slope.

The second death was reported on August 17 in the Masinagudi forest range. The approximately 50-year-old female elephant was found dead around 1.5km from the Moyar River. The animal had died due to old age.