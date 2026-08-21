Erode trader gets anticipatory bail in gibbon case

CHENNAI: The Erode-based trader accused in a case relating to possession and transfer of Lar gibbons was granted anticipatory bail by the principal district and sessions court, Erode, on Thursday.
The anticipatory bail petition was filed by S K Kesavanathan (53), who is facing a case registered by the Erode forest range officer under provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act and the Living Animal Species (Reporting and Registration) Rules, 2024.
Kesavanathan’s counsel submitted that his client was the registered possessor of two Lar gibbons (Hylobates lar), an Appendix-I CITES species and a scheduled species under the Wildlife Protection Act. The counsel claimed that the animals had come into his possession through a registered transfer and that the necessary documents had been submitted during an inquiry by forest officials.
The prosecution, however, submitted that the accused had failed to maintain proper records relating to the possession and transfer of living animal species, resulting in registration of the case.
The court noted that the accused was cooperating with the investigation and held that custodial interrogation was not necessary at this stage. It consequently granted anticipatory bail subject to conditions, including execution of a Rs 25,000 bond with two sureties.
The order was passed by Principal Sessions Judge S Sameena.
The court also directed Kesavanathan to report before forest officials daily at 10 am for two weeks and thereafter on the 1st and 15th of every month until further orders. He has been directed to make himself available for interrogation whenever required.
Meanwhile, officials told TNIE that the accused’s advocates sought additional time to submit their objections regarding the proposed shifting of the animals to a zoo. The judge extended the time for filing the objections till August 22.