Erode trader gets anticipatory bail in gibbon case

CHENNAI: The Erode-based trader accused in a case relating to possession and transfer of Lar gibbons was granted anticipatory bail by the principal district and sessions court, Erode, on Thursday.

The anticipatory bail petition was filed by S K Kesavanathan (53), who is facing a case registered by the Erode forest range officer under provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act and the Living Animal Species (Reporting and Registration) Rules, 2024.

Kesavanathan’s counsel submitted that his client was the registered possessor of two Lar gibbons (Hylobates lar), an Appendix-I CITES species and a scheduled species under the Wildlife Protection Act. The counsel claimed that the animals had come into his possession through a registered transfer and that the necessary documents had been submitted during an inquiry by forest officials.