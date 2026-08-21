Fund-flow trouble leaves Periyar science and tech centre stuck in time

CHENNAI: Starved of the funding needed to reinvent itself, the Periyar Science and Technology Centre today looks more like a relic of the past than a dash into the future.

Situated on a sprawling 22-acre campus in Kotturpuram, the centre functioning under the state’s higher education department is the Chennai’s leading hub for science education and awareness. Yet, as you enter the campus, tired and outdated landscaping gives way to a cluster of aging, yellowing buildings reminiscent of a bygone era. Inside the centre, that was last renovated at least 15 years ago, the experience is much the same.

Lakshmi Suresh, head of the Mathematics department at Lecole Chempaka Silver Rocks School, Thiruvananthapuram, who was accompanying Class 11 students on a school trip to Chennai, said, in many ways, the centre has failed to keep pace with changing needs of the children. “No new development is being highlighted. Also, many of the exhibits are below the grade level of the children,” she said.

Fatema Hussain, a law student, seconded it. “The interface is so outdated. In the age of AI, we are not used to reading text out of such large panels. There is also no staff to guide us through the galleries,” she said.

When the state government announced Rs 100 crore in the 2025-26 budget in March last year to revive the centre, and bring it on par with the Science Centre Singapore, a series of works were outlined to achieve this. The Singapore centre attracts over 1 million visitors annually, whereas the Periyar centre, although 1.3 times bigger in area, draws just a third of its visitors.