H-track removed, yet licence aspirants face issues at West RTO

TIRUCHY: While the removal of the much-criticised H-track has spiked the candidate success rate, the issuance of driving licences has slowed down considerably with the introduction of the new automated driving test track at the Tiruchy West Regional Transport Office (RTO). Driving school owners attribute it to inadequate manpower and operational challenges.

According to members of Light and Heavy Driving School Welfare Association, changes to the testing system were implemented from last month following an order by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. Of the three components in the automated track, the H-track-earlier criticised for design flaws has been removed. Currently, only the slope track and reverse parking track are being used to assess candidates.

However, stakeholders allege that the system is struggling due to staff shortages. They pointed out that only one technical personnel is available at the track to analyse results, issue sensor tags, and monitor candidates’ performance, apart from the RTO official overseeing the process.

A John Martin, secretary of the Light and Heavy Driving School Welfare Association, said the earlier manual testing system was more efficient.

“Previously, four candidates would be tested in a car sequentially, and evaluations were done manually. Now, both the two-wheeler and car tracks are monitored by a single person, whereas earlier tests were conducted at different locations,” he said. Consequently, the number of candidates being tested daily has dropped significantly. “Only around 25 applicants are completing car tests per day now, compared to nearly 50 earlier,” he added.

Driving school operators also pointed to frequent mishaps on the track. “Many cars are hitting the gates, and the track gets damaged almost every day. Repairing it takes time and further delays the testing process,” J Ahamed, a tutor said.