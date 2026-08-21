Madras HC upholds Speaker’s order to not disqualify 21 AIADMK MLAs

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court upheld the decision of Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar to drop the disqualification proceedings against 21 of the 25 MLAs who cross-voted in favour of the TVK in the House.

In an order passed on Tuesday, the first bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan said, “Since the political party (AIADMK) condoned the act of the members and they continued to represent AIADMK, the disqualification sought under Paragraph 2 (1) (a) of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution does not survive.”

The bench dismissed the PIL filed by advocate PV Selvakumar of Tiruttani seeking to revive the disqualification proceedings on the ground that the members, who once cross-voted defying the party’s whip, voluntarily gave up their membership and so the disqualification proceedings cannot be dropped at the request of the party (AIADMK).

“The moment the general secretary of the political party submitted a letter dated July 25, 2026 to the speaker condoning the act of the 21 members, the question of their disqualification either under Paragraph 2(1)(a) or 2(1)(b) does not arise,” the bench ruled.