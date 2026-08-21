Mayiladuthurai fisher dies in Saudi, second victim of ‘pirate’ firing

MAYILADUTHURAI: Days of longing and hope for G Sankar’s family were washed away with a phone call on Thursday morning informing them of his death. Sankar (39), of Keela Moovarkarai near Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai district, was critically injured after he was allegedly shot by “pirates” while fishing in Saudi Arabian waters on the night of August 10. He died at a hospital in Saudi Arabia, where he had been undergoing treatment since the incident.

His daughter, S Manisa, a third-year college student, never imagined that the “routine call before every trip” she had with her father would be their last. “When he was lying on the hospital bed, I saw his face on the video call, but he never spoke. The last conversation on the phone call with him felt like any other normal call I would have with him before his boat trips,” Manisa said, with tears welling up in her eyes.

Sankar’s death came days after P Maveeran (40), of Thoduvai Tsunami Nagar in the district, who was on the same boat, was killed in the shooting on the spot.

Sankar was among four fishermen from Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore districts who had been staying in Saudi Arabia for fishing work. The other two, apart from Maveeran, are S Balraj of Thirumullaivasal from Mayiladuthurai and Manikandan from Cuddalore.

Sources said the four were fishing at sea on the night of August 10 when a group of “pirates” allegedly approached their boat and tried to rob them. A confrontation reportedly broke out between the two groups, following which the alleged pirates opened fire on them. Maveeran sustained serious bullet injuries and died on the spot, while Sankar was critically injured and admitted to a hospital in Saudi Arabia.